Federal Committee On Agriculture To Meet On Thursday

Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) will meet on October 10 (Thursday) to review the output of Kharif crops and set the targets for the upcoming Rabi season.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan would chair the meeting, in which the provincial ministers for food would attend the meeting and apprise about the arrangements made for the cultivation of different crops during the season.

The FCA would review the output of different major cash crops of Kharif including maize, rice, sugarcane, besides minor crops, pulses and oil seed production as well as output of different seasonal fruits and vegetables.

The meeting would set the targets for different Rabi season crops including wheat, gram, potato, lentil, onion, tomato and chillies to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as for exporting.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) would informed the meeting about water availability for irrigation during the Rabi season.

Meanwhile, State Bank of Pakistan and Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited would apprise the meeting about the agriculture credit for farmers, where as representatives of commercials banks, microfinance banks, Islamic banks and other microfinance institutions would also informed the meeting about their credit disbursement schemes.

Federal Seed Certification Department would also attend the meeting and inform the meeting about the demand and supply position of seeds and the officials of the Commerce Ministry would inform the FCA about the availability of fertilizers and other pesticides.

