Fruit Exports Up By 21.29 Percent In 4 Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:32 PM

The exports of fruits from the country increased by 21.29 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The exports of fruits from the country increased by 21.29 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of fruits during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at US $ 143.242 million against the exports of US $ 118.101 million in July-October (2020-21), showing growth of 21.29 percent, according to the date of Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the vegetable exports from the country also went up by 2.01 percent by increasing from US $ 67.028 million last year to $68.372 million during the ongoing fiscal year.

On year-on-year basis, the fruit exports from the country increased by 15.80 percent by going up from US $ 24.931 million during October 2020 to $28.869 million in October 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the fruit exports, increased by 7.46 percent in October 2021 when compared to the exports of US $ 26.866 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

The vegetale exports on year-on-year basis, however declined by 26.66 percent by going down from US $ 24.

940 in October 2020 to US $ 18.290 million in October 2021. On month-n-month basis, the exports of vegetables increased by 47.61 percent in October 2021 when compared to the exports of US $ 12.391 million in September 2021.

The overall food exports from the country increased by 26.91 percent during the first four months of current year compared to last year.

The food exports from the country were recorded at US $ 1434.398 million during July-October (2021-22) against the exports of US $ 1130.250 million during July-October (2020-21).

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports surged by 24.94 during the first four month of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during the period were recorded at $9.462 billion against the exports of US $ 7.573 billion during same period of last year.

On the other hand, the imports into the country also surged by 65.40 percent by growing from US $ 15.176 billion last year to US $ 25.101 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added.

