UrduPoint.com

Indian Wheat Is The Cheapest Option To Offset The Food Crisis In Pakistan: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 04:19 PM

Indian wheat is the cheapest option to offset the food crisis in Pakistan: Mian Zahid Hussain

Politics on food security will result in dire consequences.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance and Former Provincial Minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said wheat import is the cheapest option for Pakistan to tackle the shortage of staples in Pakistan.

Politics should not be preferred over food security otherwise Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Russia and Ukraine were behind 30 percent wheat exports but now their supply chain has been disrupted and production going down because of war.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that now India is banking on the opportunity to get space in the global wheat market while it is also eying the World Food Program which purchases wheat from Ukraine to feed 125 million hungry people.

The business leader said that India is getting a bumper crop of wheat for half a decade, their farmers are happy and their storage facilities are full while in Pakistan agriculture and the standard of living of farmers is declining.

Pakistan is forced to import food through borrowed dollars due to substandard urea, counterfeit pesticides and herbicides, low-quality seed and cost of water as well as energy.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Bangladesh, UAE and Sri Lanka are already buying wheat from India while India has stepped into Yemen, Afghanistan, Qatar and Indonesian markets.

India is also in talks with Egypt, China, Turkey, Sudan, Bosnia, Nigeria, Oman, South Africa and Iran.

The land and other things are similar in Indian and Pakistani Punjab but their production is poles apart while our policymakers have never thought over the stark difference in agricultural output.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Afghanistan Shortage World Bangladesh Exports Import Business Ukraine Iran Punjab Water Sri Lanka Russia Turkey China Egypt Agriculture Yemen UAE Oman Qatar Alliance Price South Africa Sudan Nigeria Market All From Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Operation on cards against Lyari gangs

Operation on cards against Lyari gangs

9 minutes ago
 Measures ensures supply of eatables during Ramadan ..

Measures ensures supply of eatables during Ramadan: DC Sukkur

9 minutes ago
 Malaysia kicks off defense and weaponry show

Malaysia kicks off defense and weaponry show

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine urges UN to demilitarize area near Chernob ..

Ukraine urges UN to demilitarize area near Chernobyl plant

11 minutes ago
 Maldivian police arrests 9 on suspicion of terrori ..

Maldivian police arrests 9 on suspicion of terrorism

11 minutes ago
 China, UNHCR provide humanitarian supplies to Afgh ..

China, UNHCR provide humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>