IRSA releases 88908 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 88908 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39299 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1457.24 feet, which was 65.24 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20100 and 48000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was1140.15 feet, which was 90.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 8291 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 53910, 49175 and 31525 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7508 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.