Karri Khaisor's Farmers Call For Timely Desiltation Of Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Karri Khaisor's farmers call for timely desiltation of canal

Farmers of Karri Khaisor village of Pharpur Tehsil have demanded of the irrigation department to launch desiltation of a branch canal that draws water from the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) for ensuring timely availability of irrigation water for the tail-end growers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ):Farmers of Karri Khaisor village of Pharpur Tehsil have demanded of the irrigation department to launch desiltation of a branch canal that draws water from the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) for ensuring timely availability of irrigation water for the tail-end growers.

They have also appealed to the authorities concerned of the provincial government to take notice of the situation and mobilize the local irrigation department's officials for starting the long-due desiltation of the canal as an obstruction in the timely availability of canal water could affect crop and wheat production.

They alleged that local irrigation departments were showing laxity in carrying out desiltation of the canal despite allocation of hefty funds for that purpose.

They said that most of the population of the area was associated with farming and heavily dependent on the agriculture sector to earn daily bread.

But it was an injustice that authorities concerned did not take timely measures for addressing the genuine problems of farmers.

