Kazakh Agricultural Exports To China Soar 15 Pct In H1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Kazakh agricultural exports to China soar 15 pct in H1

Kazakhstan's agricultural exports to China reached 489,000 tons, or 196 million U.S. dollars, in the first half of this year (H1), up by 15 percent year on year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Kazakhstan's agricultural exports to China reached 489,000 tons, or 196 million U.S. Dollars, in the first half of this year (H1), up by 15 percent year on year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 274,000 tons of crop products and 2,000 tons of livestock products were exported to China, up by 11 percent and 25 percent respectively.

A total of 576 Kazakh enterprises have been granted permission to supply their agricultural products to China, among which 90 companies export livestock products and 486 export crop products, the ministry said.

The Kazakh government has pledged to boost its production and export of agricultural products in recent years. In the first eight months of this year, the country's agricultural output reached 2.4 trillion tenge (about 5.66 billion dollars), up by 4.9 percent year on year.

More Stories From Agriculture

