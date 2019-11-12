UrduPoint.com
Kissan Platform Opens To Eliminate Middle Men's Role

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:11 PM

Kissan platform opens to eliminate middle men's role

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A Kissan platform was inaugurated at fruit and vegetables market here on Tuesday to overpower price hike and eliminate the role of middle men.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak and DPO Zubair Dareshak opened the platform exclusively meant for farmers to sell their agriculture produce directly without paying any taxes.

The DC urged the people to buy vegetables and fruit from Kissan platforms in the vegetables market to get vegetables at low prices compared to prices being offered by commission agents.

He disclosed that home delivery service would also be launched soon to provide fruit and vegetables to people at their door step.

He said Kissan platforms would also be set up at Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad tehsils.

He said 42 price control magistrates were working in the district to keep prices under control.

Khattak said tomatoes were being imported from Afghanistan and its transportation by truck cost around Rs 150,000.

He said farmers in Punjab would be encouraged and trained on tunnel technology techniques to grow off season vegetables to avoid shortage next year.

DPO Zubair Dareshak said police would continue to extend cooperation to administration to arrest artificial price hike.

He said an operation would soon be launched against hoarders. Officials also monitored the process of auction of tomatoes, onion and potato at the market.

