UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KOPIA To Help In Development Of Agriculture, Livestock Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:56 PM

KOPIA to help in development of agriculture, livestock sector

Ministry of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday appreciates the efforts of the Korean mission in Pakistan for establishing Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) Center at National Agriculture Research Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday appreciates the efforts of the Korean mission in Pakistan for establishing Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) Center at National Agriculture Research Center.

While talking to Kwak Sung-Kyu, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea who along with Dr Cho Gyoung-rae, newly appointed Director, KOPIA Pakistan Centre called on him, the minister said Republic of Korea was one of the most trusted friend of Pakistan.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that KOPIA Centre's cooperative projects and activities includes technology development projects related to agriculture and livestock which aim to increase incomes of smallholder farm households.

He said KOPIA would help in exchange of research materials, publications and technical information, besides technology development activities of Korean experts and scientists to promote and develop local agriculture sector.

He informed that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Republic of Korea and signing of agreement between Pakistan Agriculture Research Council and its counterpart Rural Development Administration RDA-Korea will promote cooperation in the field of agricultural research.

The minister also welcomed the appointment of Dr Cho Gyoung-rae as Director KOPIA Pakistan Centre and assure him full support and cooperation from Pakistan side.

Fakhar Imam thanked financial assistance by the Korean Government of US$ 400,000 to control the locust plague in Pakistan as it provided assistance to control the locust plague via United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

It may be recalled here that the RDA-Korea launched the Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) in 2009 to share the Korean experiences and knowledge.

Korean Embassy in Pakistan indicated that Pakistan can also take benefit of KOPIA and MinNFS&R also expressed its intention to join KOPIA.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology United Nations Exchange Agriculture May From Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives COVID ..

29 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Believes Minsk's Failure to Have Dialogu ..

2 minutes ago

PCB statement on Faisal Iqbal

32 minutes ago

Tripartite monitoring of TBTTP to yield benefits f ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan carries highest tests in one day, positiv ..

2 minutes ago

Flu shots more important than ever due to pandemic ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.