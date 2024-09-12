Open Menu

Livestock Dept Launches Awareness Campaign For Livestock Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards

The Livestock department has launched an awareness campaign for issuance of livestock cards among farmers in all tehsils of the Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Livestock department has launched an awareness campaign for issuance of livestock cards among farmers in all tehsils of the Faisalabad division.

The department sources said here Thursday that awareness banners have been displayed at all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries across the division.

A front desk has also been set up for the guidance and assistance of livestock farmers about cards.

The card holder livestock farmers will be disbursed interest free loans by Bank of Punjab on easy installments for purchase of ‘Wanda, Khal', mineral mixture and medicine for animals.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Khal Bank Of Punjab All

Recent Stories

FDA provides online payment facility to sports com ..

FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Police strengthening provincial border chec ..

Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspe ..

Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive

4 minutes ago
 Classes start at DMC university campus

Classes start at DMC university campus

4 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi takes action against sale of univer ..

Governor Kundi takes action against sale of universities land in KP

4 minutes ago
 SCCI fears cess levy to end export, flight operati ..

SCCI fears cess levy to end export, flight operations, cargo service from KP

4 minutes ago
Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, ..

Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, discusses bilateral relations

17 minutes ago
 Sikh community has special respect for Hazrat Mian ..

Sikh community has special respect for Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A): Ramesh Arora

17 minutes ago
 PTA blocked 465 mobile SIMs in Katcha areas: Shaza ..

PTA blocked 465 mobile SIMs in Katcha areas: Shaza Fatima

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to conserving marine ecosystem: ..

Pakistan committed to conserving marine ecosystem: President Asif Ali Zardari

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun- ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi

18 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns plea against PTI founder's plea

IHC adjourns plea against PTI founder's plea

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture