Livestock Dept Launches Awareness Campaign For Livestock Cards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:36 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Livestock department has launched an awareness campaign for issuance of livestock cards among farmers in all tehsils of the Faisalabad division.
The department sources said here Thursday that awareness banners have been displayed at all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries across the division.
A front desk has also been set up for the guidance and assistance of livestock farmers about cards.
The card holder livestock farmers will be disbursed interest free loans by Bank of Punjab on easy installments for purchase of ‘Wanda, Khal', mineral mixture and medicine for animals.
