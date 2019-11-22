Minister directs agriculture department to cope locusts attack in Nasirabad

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai Friday said teams of Agriculture had been sent to Nasirabad and other adjoining areas in wake of locust attack in order to save more damaging of corps.

He said in this regard, special directive has been issued to Director General of Agriculture to immediately send teams to affected areas to conduct survey of the areas so that spray could be started in those areas after completion of assessment.

He said provincial government was taking all possible measures to ensure carrying of spray in those affected areas to save crops from attack of locusts.