MoMA, KJP To Provide Soft Loans For Capacity Building Of Balochistan's Fishermen

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 02:04 PM

Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) initiated planning to provide soft loans to the fishermen in Balochistan for their capacity building, improving fishing techniques and installation of Vehicle Monitoring system in their boats

The government would empower the poor fishermen by giving loans under Prime Minister's KJP, which would enhance the entrepreneurship among the local fishermen and contribute in national economy, an official source told APP.

The government, keeping in view the potential of the fisheries sector, has also planned multiple incentives for fishermen to ensure maximum contribution of the sector in the country's economy.

In addition to digitalize the sector, more initiatives would be rolled out soon to boost the sector.

"One of the major concerns of the local fishermen is illegal fishing trawlers which have been addressed on priority basis through improved patrolling by the concerned agencies.

It has also resulted in the conservation of fishing stock," it added.

The government was striving hard to provide basic facilities including education and health to uplift the living standard of fishermen thus making them enable to contribute towards economy.

Many projects like, "Fish Processing Plant" at Gwadar, "Fisherman Cooperative Housing Society", "Sea Ambulances", "Installation of monitoring system at boats" were in the pipeline that would eventually increase potential of the sector.

"The province has a capacity to produce good quality fish and would generate more revenue by providing access to the global market." The government has also decided to provide basic facilities to the fishermen and other people associated with the fisheries.

The government would take more steps to save the fishermen's livelihood and life, it said.

