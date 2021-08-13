UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Plantation Campaign Launched In Lower Dir

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:23 PM

Monsoon plantation campaign launched in Lower Dir

The district forest department, Dir Lower on Friday launched a monsoon plantation campaign to offset effects in wake of climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The district forest department, Dir Lower on Friday launched a monsoon plantation campaign to offset effects in wake of climate change.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Islamia Teroona High school where Principal Faisal Amjad and his students planted more than 2000 saplings in a single day.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of students, teachers and people from different segments of society besides officials of the district forest department.

The drive was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Auon Haider Gondal under which trees would be planted at private and government-run schools across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Faisal Amjad said that it was a collective responsibility to plant trees for effectively tackling environment-related challenges.

He said there was a need to take climate change adaptive measures to control environmental and later distributed saplings among students for plantation.

He urged students to take active part in the tree plantation campaigns to make the area clean and green for healthy living.

Related Topics

Dir From

Recent Stories

DGSE organizes ceremony for Independence day celeb ..

DGSE organizes ceremony for Independence day celebrations

2 minutes ago
 National Shooting C'ships 2021 to start from Aug 2 ..

National Shooting C'ships 2021 to start from Aug 24

2 minutes ago
 Strong linkage between universities, industrial se ..

Strong linkage between universities, industrial sector vital for reshaping econo ..

2 minutes ago
 Berlin Concerned Over Situation in Afghanistan, Di ..

Berlin Concerned Over Situation in Afghanistan, Discusses Issue With Washington

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,215 new COVID-19 cases, 1,390 reco ..

UAE announces 1,215 new COVID-19 cases, 1,390 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

13 minutes ago
 A 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Iran

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Iran

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.