Monsoon plantation campaign launched in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The district forest department, Dir Lower on Friday launched a monsoon plantation campaign to offset effects in wake of climate change.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Islamia Teroona High school where Principal Faisal Amjad and his students planted more than 2000 saplings in a single day.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of students, teachers and people from different segments of society besides officials of the district forest department.

The drive was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Auon Haider Gondal under which trees would be planted at private and government-run schools across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Faisal Amjad said that it was a collective responsibility to plant trees for effectively tackling environment-related challenges.

He said there was a need to take climate change adaptive measures to control environmental and later distributed saplings among students for plantation.

He urged students to take active part in the tree plantation campaigns to make the area clean and green for healthy living.