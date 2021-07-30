'No compromise on fake fertilizer, pesticides'

A zero tolerance policy is being adopted against sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A zero tolerance policy is being adopted against sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides in the district.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Ch Abdul Hameed talking to APP here on Friday said that the agriculture task force was ensuring availability of quality agricultural fertilizers and pesticides in the market.

He said that agricultural inputs played a vital role in bumper yield of crops and there would be no compromise on quality of these inputs.

He stressed farmers to play their role to make the campaign a success and pointed out elements involved in the fake business by calling at agriculture helplines 0800-15000 or 0800-29000.

He said special teams of the agriculture department were raidingdifferent cities and caught many dealers with fake fertilizersand pesticides.