UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Compromise On Fake Fertilizer, Pesticides'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:38 PM

'No compromise on fake fertilizer, pesticides'

A zero tolerance policy is being adopted against sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A zero tolerance policy is being adopted against sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides in the district.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Ch Abdul Hameed talking to APP here on Friday said that the agriculture task force was ensuring availability of quality agricultural fertilizers and pesticides in the market.

He said that agricultural inputs played a vital role in bumper yield of crops and there would be no compromise on quality of these inputs.

He stressed farmers to play their role to make the campaign a success and pointed out elements involved in the fake business by calling at agriculture helplines 0800-15000 or 0800-29000.

He said special teams of the agriculture department were raidingdifferent cities and caught many dealers with fake fertilizersand pesticides.

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Sale Market

Recent Stories

"White Snake 2" continues to stay atop Chinese box ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand's Daniell, Venus win tennis doubles br ..

3 minutes ago

US donates 3 million vaccine doses to Uzbekistan

3 minutes ago

China expects bumper harvest in 2021 despite flood ..

10 minutes ago

Britain's Shriever dethrones Pajon to win BMX raci ..

10 minutes ago

Germany to require tests for all unvaccinated trav ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.