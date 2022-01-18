UrduPoint.com

Over 7.3 M Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 7.3 million or exactly 7,384,040 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till January 15 registering increase of 34.42 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA)released on Tuesday, over 7.3 million or 7,384,040 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA)released on Tuesday, over 7.3 million or 7,384,040 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrival in Punjab was recorded at over 3.8 millionor 3,874,003 bales registering an increase of 15.

07 % as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrival was recorded 3,366,549 bales. Sindh generated over 3.5 million or 3,510,037 bales registering an increase of 65.05 pc, compared to corresponding period of last year when arrival was recorded 2,126,589 bales. Textile mills bought 7,126,495 bales. Exporters purchased 16,000 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2021-22. Total 60 ginning factories were operational in the country. Exactly 241,545 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

