Pb govt utilizing all resources for farmers' welfare: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said on Tuesday the Punjab government was utilizing all resources for the welfare of farmers who were playing a vital role in the progress of country.

He was addressing a meeting of a representative delegation of farmers from across the division here at Commissioner's office.

He said that on the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, the problems of farmers were being heard at grassroots level and being resolved on a priority basis in collaboration with the local administration.

He said the government was planning to provide solar and interest-free loans to farmers at discounted rates.

He said the main issues of farmers such as availability of fertilizers at fixed rates, provision of water supply to tail end and high quality seeds, for which revolutionary measures were being taken.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that funds of Rs 1000 million had been announced for research purpose to boost cotton cultivation, thus the establishment of a task force had also been approved for agricultural sector, increase in production and easy access to market.

Farmers who participated in the meeting informed about the difficulties faced and gave positive suggestions regarding the implementation on wheat and Kinnow prices and other issues.

Earlier, Caretaker Provincial Minister Primary & Secondary Dr. Jamal Nasir paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Hospital Bhera and Govt TB Hospital.

He reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients and other issues. He also inquired attendants about the problems.

Deputy commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali and officers of concerned departmentsalso attended the meeting.