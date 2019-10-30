Peas cultivation should be started immediately; Agri Experts

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of peas immediately to get bumper yield

Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here Wednesday that peas were used largely in Pakistan being a rich source of vitamins, manganese, fiber, and iron etc.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of peas over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the people but it was also helpful for the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he said.

The most suitable time for cultivation of peas is up to 15th November. Therefore, the growers should start its cultivation immediately so that they could get maximum yield, he added.