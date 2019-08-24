UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Gears Up Tree Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:31 PM

PHA gears up tree plantation campaign

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has geared up Clean and Green Tree Plantation Campaign with a slogan 'Har Bashar: Do Shajar' (Everyone should plant at least two trees)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has geared up Clean and Green Tree Plantation Campaign with a slogan 'Har Bashar: Do Shajar' (Everyone should plant at least two trees).

In this connection, the PHA was organizing various tree plantation events in which various dignitaries and celebrities plant saplings of trees in different localities of the provincial capital, according to PHA spokesperson here on Saturday.

Continuing with national tree plantation drive, she added, the PHA had invited legendary comedians and actors/directors including Syed Noor, Amanullah, Hanny Albela to plant saplings at Jilani Park tomorrow (Sunday). The plantation ceremony would also be attended by PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Director General Ghulam Farid and a number of people from various walks of life.

Related Topics

Syed Noor Sunday From

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister apprises UNSG over deteriorating ..

32 seconds ago

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Houthi Drones Targeti ..

34 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister inaugurates construction work on ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed crowns Indian PM with Order of Z ..

20 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister wraps up two-day state visit ..

20 minutes ago

Commissioner Larkana chairs a meeting regarding fo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.