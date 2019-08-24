PHA gears up tree plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has geared up Clean and Green Tree Plantation Campaign with a slogan 'Har Bashar: Do Shajar' (Everyone should plant at least two trees)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has geared up Clean and Green Tree Plantation Campaign with a slogan 'Har Bashar: Do Shajar' (Everyone should plant at least two trees).

In this connection, the PHA was organizing various tree plantation events in which various dignitaries and celebrities plant saplings of trees in different localities of the provincial capital, according to PHA spokesperson here on Saturday.

Continuing with national tree plantation drive, she added, the PHA had invited legendary comedians and actors/directors including Syed Noor, Amanullah, Hanny Albela to plant saplings at Jilani Park tomorrow (Sunday). The plantation ceremony would also be attended by PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Director General Ghulam Farid and a number of people from various walks of life.