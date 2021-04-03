PHA successfully completed development of 51 miyawaki forests in city

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has successfully completed 51 Miyawaki Urban Forests projects in various parts of the provincial capital to make the environment clean and green

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has successfully completed 51 Miyawaki Urban Forests projects in various parts of the provincial capital to make the environment clean and green.

Talking to APP, Horticuture Director Misbaul Hassan Dar said that after the successful completion of 51 urban forests, the PHA started working on identifying more sports to be developed under the project.

He added that the scope of clean and green initiative of the Punjab government would further extended to the surroundings of provincial capital.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that PHA planted different species of sapling under Miyawaki technique of plantation and developed 51 urban forests in the city which was covering the total land of 153.75 kanals.

PHA spokesperson Nadia Toufail while giving some information about the project, said that around 160,605 various kinds of saplings and plants were planted in these urban forests. She elaborated that the growth of plants which was planted under this particular technique is 10-times faster than normal plant, adding that these mini urban forests were properly maintained by the authority and have major hand to control the pollution of the city.

She highlighted that such saplings absorbed 40 per cent carbon dioxide which sufficiently reduced environmental pollution.

To a question, the spokesperson informed that around four Miyawaki urban forests were set up at Jilani Park at over 12 kanals of land and 13,250 saplings were planted in these four urban forests to enhance the beauty of the garden, adding that these forests in Jilani Park were the center view point of visitors.

She said 4 such forests were established at Jilani Parks, 4 at Jallo Botanical Garden, 5 at Canal left side of Harbanspura to Fatehgarh and 2 at Halloki Interchange. Meanwhile, PHA also planted urban forests at G-1 Market Park, Shadman Market, Begum Kot triangle Shahdara, Aujun Road Green Town, Qainchi Park Feroazpur Road, Faisal Town, Circular Garden, Ghalib Market Park, B-1 Park Johar Town, Ayyubia Market Park Muslim Town, Moon Market, Karim Block Market, Gulshan-e-Ravi Market, Qarshi Park Gulberg and others public points.

To another question about completion of project, she said that less than a year was spent for the completionof project .The first urban forest of the city was inaugurated by the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar UsmanBuzdar at Shadman Market Park in August 2020.