Price of chicken, pulses, other food items go down

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

:The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on October 21, as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on October 21, as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Friday.

According to the data, the food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis chicken (2.45%), pulse Moong (1.09%), gur (0.96%), onions (0.78%), pulse Masoor (0.37%), wheat flour Bag (0.18%) and pulse Gram (0.02%).

On Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices during the week compared to corresponding week of last year included Pulse Moong (32.05%), tomatoes (30.44%), onions (28.30%), potatoes (21.87%) and pulse Mash (1.59%).

On the other hand, the items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included tomatoes (41.63%), diesel (10.06%), petrol (8.19%), LPG (7.11%), mustard oil (2.

23%), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.91%), bread plain (1.84%), garlic (1.82%), washing soap (1.72%), potatoes (1.57%), cooking Oil 5 liter (1.50%), bananas (1.40%), georgette (1.32%), eggs (1.31%) and vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (1.25%).

On YoY basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included LPG (75.02%), electricity for Q1 (61.11%), mustard oil (46.49%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (44.25%), cooking oil 5 liter (40.78%), chilies Powdered (33.43%), petrol (32.22%) It is pertinent to mention here that the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 21 witnessed an increase of 1.38 per cent as compared to the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.86%) items increased 07 (13.73%) items decreased and 15 (29.41%) items remained stable.