'Punjab Agri Expo 2019' On June 22, 23

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department organizing "Punjab Agri Expo 2019" on June 22 and 23 at Expo Centre here to highlight the importance of fruits, vegetables and high value agriculture crops of the country at international level.

According to Punjab Agriculture department sources on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate opening ceremony of the Expo.

More than 3,000 farmers/stakeholders and 46 exhibitors of more than nine countries (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Malaysia, Qatar, Russia, Tajikistan, China, Iran and Indonesia) would also participate in it, sources added.

Sources said this event would open new doors of opportunities for producer, exporter and companies indulging in agriculture business in this country.

"Pakistan having all the resources is the preferred country where number of investment opportunities are emerging to support the sustainability of quality food production and government is fully committed to facilitate foreign investors with provision of technical services.", sources added.

Pakistan Chief Minister Business Iran Punjab Russia China Agriculture Qatar Agri Indonesia Bahrain Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Malaysia June 2019 Event All Government Usman Buzdar

