Revolutionary steps being taken to enhance milk,meat production,says Dreshak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, said that the country is heading forward speedily on way to progress under leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, said that the country is heading forward speedily on way to progress under leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan.

While talking to APP on Saturday, Sardar Husnain Bahadur said that work on Livestock breed improvement project was continued under Prime Minister's Agriculture revolution program.

He said that the revolutionary steps were being taken on priority basis to enhance the production of milk and meat at country level.

Minister said that the livestock breed improvement project was vital for betterment of genetic characteristics of local cattle and added that it could also help to enhance halal products.

He said that the targets will be assigned to 1500 government and 700 private veterinary technicians for the project concerned.

He said that the Livestock officials were directed to ensure storage and quality of high quality variety 'Semen' at each level and comprehensive strategy about monitoring and evaluation.

Mr Hussnain Bahadur further said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved issuance of funds for establishing three universities including Koh-e-suleman university Rajanpur, Baba Farid university and university of Hafizabad.

He said that the provincial government has approved more uplift projects for the development of South Punjab.

The projects included water supply project at Sakhi Sarwar DG Khan area at a cost of Rs 39.7 million, Koh-e-suleman improvement project at a cost of Rs 5.71 million, upgradation of Minchanabad Tehsil headquarters hospital with cost of Rs 370 million and others.

He said that the incumbent government was used to fulfill all promises made with masses by launching mega uplift projects.