River Indus Still Furious: FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:51 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus is experiencing high flood at Guddu (541,000 cusecs), medium flood at Sukkur (419,000 cusecs) and low flood at Taunsa (253,000 cusecs)

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, it is in Normal flow condition at rest of the control structures (Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Kotri). All other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing Normal.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs have been maintaining their Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet since 28th August, 2020 and 1st September, 2020 respectively.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, a fresh Trough of shallow Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan whereas weak Seasonal Low persists over Northeastern Balochistan.

For the following 24 hours, mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore, over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand & Hazara Divisions) and Kashmir during the same period.

As per the quantitative forecast of FFD, Lahore, River Indus at Guddu may continue to flow in High Flood (Range: 550,000 cusecs to 580,000 cusecs) and at Sukkur (Range: 470,000 cusecs to 520,000 cusecs). No prominent rainfall event has been recorded by FFD, Lahore, during the past 24 hours except for Noorpur Thal= 46mm & Mirkhani=13 mm.

