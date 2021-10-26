Soybean futures close lower

No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for January 2022 delivery dipped 10 Yuan (about 1.

57 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,170 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 205,810 lots, with a turnover of 12.76 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.