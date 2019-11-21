UrduPoint.com
Strategy Being Devised For Better Cotton Production Next Year: Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:55 PM

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed has said that a strategy is being devised for maximum cotton production next year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed has said that a strategy is being devised for maximum cotton production next year.

He sought a detailed report about aspects and causes of less cotton production this year and said that such practical initiatives suggested for better cotton production next year.

While presiding over a high-level meeting at the Mango Research Institute here on Thursday, he ordered for carrying out activities according to the annual Calendar in connection with off-season management of pink bowlworm.

He said that Rs 50 support price of wheat was increased for this year and ordered for ensuring transparency in distribution of 432,500 wheat bags. He said that seed bags would be provided to growers who meet the criteria, set in this regard. He said that work on national project to enhance production of various crops under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme was under way.

The secretary said that all possible resources were being utilised for success of Kisan platforms at agriculture markets and model bazaars. He directed officials to ensure that no one burns the remains of the rice crop which could cause environmental pollution.

He also ordered for ensuring maximum registration of growers for bima takaful programme under Rabbi 2019-20, offered by the Punjab government to growers.

Vice Chancellor Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali gave briefing about next responsibilities of agriculture graduates, who got training under internship programme.

Director Dr Saghir Ahmed, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Faiz Muhammad Kundi and others were present.

