Tarbaila Dam Water Level Reduced To 1409 Feet

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:37 PM

Tarbaila dam water level reduced to 1409 feet

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbaila dam reduced as it was recorded 1409.14 feet on Tuesday and it produced 778 megawatts electricity lowest of the season.

8 power generation units of Tarbaila dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has also improved as the inflow increased.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of Tarbaila dam remained 17 feet above the dead level which is 1409.14 feet, where only 9 power generation units are producing 778 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

The Tarbela dam officials disclosed that the increase in water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbaila power production also increased.

Water inflow in the dam was 21500 cusecs and outflow 32000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water they have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.

