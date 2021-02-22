Tree plantation campaign launched at ICT public schools

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Monday launched the tree plantation campaign in the federal public educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) on Monday launched the tree plantation campaign in the federal public educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr Ikram Ali Malik launched the campaign in the Islamabad Model School G/7-2 while planting a sapling.

Under the campaign, FDE vowed to plant as many as 40,000 trees in the public educational institutions of ICT.

The ceremony was also attended by the Director Model Colleges Prof Aftab Iqbal, Area Education Officers Dr Ehsan and Sohail Khan, President Federal Government Teachers Association Malik Ameer Khan, Principals of different colleges including G/7-2 Raza Hussain. All the participants taken part in the campaign while planting a tree.

Speaking on the occasion, DG FDE Dr Ikram said the a total of 423 educational institutions were working under FDE and each school will plant at least 100 trees.

He urged the children of schools to play their role for success of plantation campaign in other public educational institutions.

In his address, President Federal Government Teachers Association Malik Ameer Khan has asked the all federal teachers to fully participate in the plantation campaign for its success. Each teacher must plant at least one tree, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that more than 200,000 students were enrolled in the ICT government educational institutions.

As per the ratio of enrolled students, it was expected that the number of saplings would cross 400,000 in Islamabad city.