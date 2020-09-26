UrduPoint.com
Tripartite Monitoring Of TBTTP To Yield Benefits For Country

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) country representative Mahmood Akhtar Cheema said 'Third-Party Monitoring and Evaluation Consortium' of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) would yield numerous benefits for the country

He said this while talking to media men in an event held here.

Mahmood Akhtar said the Consortium which consists of IUCN, food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) would enhance credibility, public trust, meeting international reporting requirements on various multilateral environmental agreements and government's heightened commitment in transparent utilization of public funds allocated for the country's largest afforestation programme,TBTTP.

Adding that, the proposal for Third-Party Monitoring and Evaluation would be rolled out to evaluate maximum 30% of the plantation sites, 30% for Wildlife Conservation, 100% of the Protected Areas.

However, the actual achievement would depend on effective coordination and cooperation between all the members of third-party consortium and provincial and Federal stakeholders involved in the implementation of TBTTP, he added.

