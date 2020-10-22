Vegetables export grew 11.58%, reached $41.986 million

The exports of vegetable from the country during first quarter of current financial year witnessed bout 11.58% growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The exports of vegetable from the country during first quarter of current financial year witnessed bout 11.58% growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September, 2020, about 106,819 metric tons of vegetables worth $41.986 million exported as compared the exports of the same period of last year.

However, exports of rice during the period under review witnessed about 23.47% decrease as compared the exports of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

About 621,371 metric tons of rice worth $360.197 million exported during first quarter of current financial year as compared the exports 859,063 metric tons valuing $470,639 million of the corresponding period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, country also earned $130.667 million by exporting about 141,318 metric tons of basmati rice during first three months of current financial year as compared the exports of 219,080 metric tons valuing $196.

347 million of same period last year, it said adding that exports of basmati rice also remained on down track and reduced by 26.79%.

In last 03 months 5,016 metric tons spices valuing $19.544 million, which was up by 17.90% as compared the exports of 4,007 metric tons worth $16.577 million of same period of last year.

During the period form July-September, meat and meat products exports grew by 7.98% as about 22,483 metric tons of above mentioned commodity worth 76.261 million exported as against 18,760 metric tons valuing $70.622 million of same period of last year.

It may be recalled that food group exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year decreased by 17.87% as different food commodities worth $808.374 million exported as compared to $984.257 million of same period of last year.

On the other hand, food group imports into the country during the period under review increased by 56.04% and recorded at $1.712 billion as against $1.097 billion of same period of last year.