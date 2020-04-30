UrduPoint.com
Wheat Procurement Begins In Tandlianwala

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:16 PM

Wheat procurement begins in Tandlianwala

The wheat procurement centers started functioning here in tehsil Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) -:The wheat procurement centers started functioning here in tehsil Tandlianwala.

According to Assistant food Controller Muhammad Jamil on Thursday, three procurement centers were set up in tehsil for procurement of 66,900 metric tons wheat from growers at government rates.

As many as, 22400 metric tons will be procured at Tandlianwala center, 11000 metric tons at Kunjwani center and 33,500 metric tons wheat at Mamoon Kanjan center.

He said that no compromise would be made on wheat quality,adding that action would be taken against those involved in transporting wheat to other districts.

More Stories From Agriculture

