Zero tolerance against mafia dealing in artificial agri inputs

The Punjab government is implementing zero tolerance policy against those involved in the business of artificial agricultural inputs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :

Additional Secretary (Task Force) Agriculture Rana Ali Arshad said this during a meeting on Wednesday, said a press release issued here.

He said that strict monitoring was being carried out to ensure sale of agricultural inputs at fixed prices.

The secretary also reviewed the current situation of paddy crop and urged growers not to burn paddy residues in the larger interest of the country.

Ali Arshad while talking to agriculture officers and farmers said that growers could lodge a complaint against mafia involved in selling spurious fertilizers/ pesticides on Whatsapp number 0300-2955539.

He said the name of the complainant would not be kept in secret and action would be taken within 24 hours.