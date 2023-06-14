UrduPoint.com

18 Mega Uplift Projects Completed In Gwadar In Record Three Months: Ahsan Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Following the consistent efforts of the federal government, fruition of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects can be seen as from 2022- till date around 637,124 metric ton of cargoes landed at the deep seaport of Gwadar which is manifold high compared to 166,207 metric tons arrived during 2018 -2021

This was disclosed by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday while chairing a meeting to review progress of projects in Gwadar, a news release said issued here on Wednesday.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the officials of the all relevant ministries, provincial representatives of Balochistan and Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA).

Maritime Affairs Advisor (Planning Commission) Jawad Akhtar Khokhar gave a detailed presentation over the projects.

The meeting noted that since the incumbent government came into power in April 2022, the CEPC has been revived which remained neglected during the tenure of the previous government.

All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, Distribution of 2000 Boat engines to fishermen of Gwadar, Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission line (via Nag-Basima) which connect Markran with National Grid, New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.

The minister said several projects had been completed by the incumbent government in Gwadar particularly related to water and electricity that were neglected by the previous government deliberately.

In the budget 2023-24, he said allocation of development funds for Balochistan had been doubled which indicated the federal government's commitment to uplift the province.

During the last three months, as many as 8 projects related to education, health, social sector to facilitate the people of Balochistan had been completed, the minister said while reiterating that the government would continue its efforts for uplift of the province to end its sense of deprivation.

He was of the view that supply of 100 megawatt electricity from Iran would help improve the lives and business of the people of Gwadar.

The minister also directed Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to focus on the recovery of bills and smooth supply of electricity to the people of Gwadar, besides creating awareness among the public about paying the utility bills.

