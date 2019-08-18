UrduPoint.com
Aamir Khan Appointed SECP Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

The federal government on Saturday appointed Aamir Khan as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ):The federal government on Saturday appointed Aamir Khan as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

According to an SECP press release, his appointment was approved by the federal cabinet in its meeting on August 9.

Amir Khan possesses extensive and diversified experience spreading over 25 years, in the corporate / investment banking and the capital markets.

Prior to his elevation, he has been serving the SECP as Commissioner, Company Law Division (Corporate Supervision) and Commissioner Specialized Companies Division. He also held the charge of Information System and Technology Department.

As Executive Director at the SECP for over six years, he headed key operational departments, including the Specialized Companies Department, Securities Market Surveillance Department, Commodities Market Department and International Relations.

He also served as SECP's chief spokesperson.

As a regulator of the corporate sector and capital market, he led key initiatives at the SECP such as launching of Commodity Murabaha at PMEX, agri related initiatives, bringing microfinance companies onto SECP's regulatory ambit, finalizing numerous laws and improving the business climate.

He spearheaded various reforms aimed at digitizing the SECP's operations, making corporate laws business friendly and supportive of 'ease of doing business'. He also steered important legal and regulatory reforms for the organized development of the corporate sector and capital market.

Prior to his joining the SECP, he served in various senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and American Express Bank Ltd.

He is a Chevening scholar, and has an MBA degree as well as MSc in International Banking from the United Kingdom.

