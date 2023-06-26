Open Menu

Actor Ryan Reynolds Among Investors Who Acquired 24% Stake In F1 Team Alpine - Renault

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Actor Ryan Reynolds Among Investors Who Acquired 24% Stake in F1 Team Alpine - Renault

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) A group of investors, including actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have acquired a 24% stake worth 200 million Euros ($217.7 million) in Formula 1 team Alpine, French carmaker Renaut, a parent company of Alpine, said on Monday.

"Renault Group and Alpine welcome Otro Capital and their partner, RedBird Capital Partners, along with Maximum Effort Investments (together, the 'Investor Group') to Alpine Racing Ltd, the entity in charge of Formula 1 activities based in Enstone (UK). The Investor Group is investing 200 million euros, representing a 24% equity stake, to support Alpine's growth strategy and sporting ambitions in Formula 1. The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd around $900 million following this investment," the company said in a statement, adding that Maximum Effort Investments is led by Reynolds.

In addition, the actor's co-investors are Michael B. Jordan and the Wrexham football club co-chairman Rob McElhenney, the statement added.

In 2021, Reynolds and McElhenney became the owners of Welsh football club Wrexham. After the acquisition by the two actors, the football club won the National League in April and returned to the English Football League.

RedBird Capital Partners is an investor in the company that owns English football club Liverpool and US baseball team Boston Red Sox and owner of Italian football club Milan and French Toulouse.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Football Company Liverpool Toulouse Milan Alpine Boston United Kingdom Ryan Reynolds Michael B. Jordan April Renault Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

8 minutes ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

8 minutes ago
 ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

23 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

3 hours ago
ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

3 hours ago
 UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

3 hours ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

3 hours ago
 Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

4 hours ago
 Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

4 hours ago
 US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business