Actor Ryan Reynolds Among Investors Who Acquired 24% Stake in F1 Team Alpine - Renault

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) A group of investors, including actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have acquired a 24% stake worth 200 million Euros ($217.7 million) in Formula 1 team Alpine, French carmaker Renaut, a parent company of Alpine, said on Monday.

"Renault Group and Alpine welcome Otro Capital and their partner, RedBird Capital Partners, along with Maximum Effort Investments (together, the 'Investor Group') to Alpine Racing Ltd, the entity in charge of Formula 1 activities based in Enstone (UK). The Investor Group is investing 200 million euros, representing a 24% equity stake, to support Alpine's growth strategy and sporting ambitions in Formula 1. The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd around $900 million following this investment," the company said in a statement, adding that Maximum Effort Investments is led by Reynolds.

In addition, the actor's co-investors are Michael B. Jordan and the Wrexham football club co-chairman Rob McElhenney, the statement added.

In 2021, Reynolds and McElhenney became the owners of Welsh football club Wrexham. After the acquisition by the two actors, the football club won the National League in April and returned to the English Football League.

RedBird Capital Partners is an investor in the company that owns English football club Liverpool and US baseball team Boston Red Sox and owner of Italian football club Milan and French Toulouse.