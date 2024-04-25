Open Menu

ADB Operations Reach $23.6 Bln In 2023, Achieve Record Climate Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

ADB operations reach $23.6 bln in 2023, achieve record climate finance

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed $23.6 billion from its own resources in 2023, including $9.8 billion for climate action, to help Asia and the Pacific progress on sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed $23.6 billion from its own resources in 2023, including $9.8 billion for climate action, to help Asia and the Pacific progress on sustainable development.

These figures are among the financial and operational results published on Thursday in ADB’s Annual Report 2023.

The report summarizes how ADB supported its developing member countries (DMCs) to address the worsening climate crisis as well as the impacts of conflicts, food insecurity, and increased debt burdens, among other challenges.

“ADB continued to step up as the climate bank for Asia and the Pacific, reaching our highest-ever annual financing for climate action,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

“Our investments in adaptation and mitigation had a strong focus on climate-resilient agriculture, renewable energy, and low-carbon transport,” he added.

The $23.6 billion comprised loans, grants, equity investments, guarantees, and technical assistance provided to governments and the private sector. Supplementing its own resources, ADB mobilized an additional $16.4 billion in cofinancing through its strong partnerships.

ADB invested heavily in building high-quality energy, transport, and other infrastructure essential for sustainable development. It further strengthened the region’s human capital through increased support for education and health.

Addressing gender inequality continued to be a cornerstone of the bank’s work, with almost all its 2023 operations contributing to reduce remaining imbalances, including support to mitigate the disproportionate gender impacts of climate change.

The report explains how ADB is evolving so it can help accelerate the region’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Major capital management reforms introduced in 2023 will bolster the bank’s future lending operations by unlocking up to $100 billion in new lending capacity over the next decade.

ADB also began rolling out its new operating model in 2023, a generational transformation to improve the way the bank serves its clients.

“Our new operating model has enabled ADB to make the key shifts needed to deliver better, faster, and more tailored support to our DMCs,” said Asakawa.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Bank Progress Sudanese Pound Asian Development Bank All From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery secto ..

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Three new bills introduced in Senate

Three new bills introduced in Senate

3 minutes ago
 Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

5 minutes ago
 1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts ..

1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month

6 minutes ago
 Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s ..

Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters

6 minutes ago
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with w ..

Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC

6 minutes ago
 Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive ..

Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..

4 minutes ago
 One woman died after speedy bus overturned

One woman died after speedy bus overturned

11 minutes ago
 155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Af ..

155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa

11 minutes ago
 Parliament committed to resolve public issues on p ..

Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa

11 minutes ago
 Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated ..

Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business