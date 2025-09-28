Open Menu

Agriculture Dept Issues Winter Kitchen Gardening Guidelines

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has issued guidelines for winter kitchen gardening, encouraging citizens to grow seasonal vegetables at home. According to the department’s spokesperson, winter vegetables such as cauliflower, cabbage, potato, onion, salad greens, radish, turnip, pea, carrot, spinach, fenugreek, coriander, and garlic can be planted between September and October and harvested until March. Additionally, summer vegetables like okra, bitter gourd, cucumber, watermelon, and melon are also suitable for direct sowing during this period.

The department advised selecting sunny spots where plants can receive at least six hours of sunlight daily, while leafy vegetables such as coriander, mint, and spinach can be cultivated in shaded areas. Farmers and household gardeners were encouraged to prepare a layout plan before cultivation, ensure proper spacing and fertilizer application, and protect crops from animals and birds by using fencing and reflective strips.

