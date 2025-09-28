FCCI president says managed to resolve business-related issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rehan Naseem Bharara said that FCCI is an apolitical not for profit organisation mandated to resolve the business related issues, bridge gap between government and private sector and help in formulating business friendly economic policies.

He was addressing the participants of the 38th Senior Management Course (SMC) at National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad.

He said that Pakistan was making phenomenal growth immediately after independence. “Pakistan had given financial help to Japan and Germany a few decades ago”, he said and added that later declines started due to ill-conceived policies and flourishing industries of Faisalabad became scrap.

He was appreciative of the steps taken by the SIFC and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb are now making serious efforts to revive the industrial sector on a sustained basis.

Responding to a question, he said that everyone with taxable income must contribute its due share.

He stressed the need to completely overhaul the taxation system and said that the Government should take harsh measures to revive the economy.

He said that high mark-up rate and costly electricity is yet another reason for the industrial decline. He said that a practical change in the mindset of Government functionaries and the private sector is imperative to earn economic growth.

Mr. Muhammad Imran Directing Staff NIPA Islamabad thanked President FCCI for meaningful discussion during the meeting. He also stressed the need to enhance the relationship between bureaucracy and the private sector.

Earlier, the participants of SMC introduced themselves and asked very relevant economic questions. A documentary about FCCI was also screened.

Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara decorated Directing Staff with FCCI collar pins specially designed to mark the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of this organization.

Later, they also exchanged shields while President FCCI presented a gift to Mr. Muhammad Imran of NIPA Islamabad.