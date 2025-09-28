MCCI holds 66th general body meeting, vows pro-business policies

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) held its 66th Annual General Body Meeting, attended by numerous leading business and industrial figures. During the session, members unanimously approved the minutes of the 65th AGM, the annual report for 2024–25, the audit report for 2024–25, and the budget for 2025–26. Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq presented amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association in line with the Trade Organization Act, Trade Organization Rules, and directives of the DGTO, which were approved through a special resolution. The appointment of new auditors and legal advisors for the upcoming year was also confirmed.

Addressing the gathering, MCCI President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh described leading the business community of a historic and economic hub like Multan as an honor. He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting investment, creating a conducive business environment, and strengthening the national economy.

Sheikh highlighted his “open-door policy,” emphasizing that decisions were made through consultation to ensure the business community’s voice was effectively conveyed. He outlined his agenda, which includes resolving issues related to markets and industrial zones, organizing national and international trade exhibitions, business conferences, award ceremonies, and fostering B2B ties with foreign chambers.

Noting that most challenges faced by businesses were linked with government departments, Sheikh stressed that establishing strong, result-oriented, and sustainable relations with state institutions was his top priority. Participants expressed full confidence in Sheikh’s leadership and pledged support for MCCI to continue its role as South Punjab’s economic hub. Sheikh also praised the performance of MCCI’s subcommittees, commended the leaders of the Alliance of Multan Trade Bodies, and thanked the media for their support.