No extension in deadline of filing income tax returns: FBR clarifies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday clarified that the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025 will not be extended, contrary to media reports.

In a news release, the board had taken notice of unverified reports circulating on various media platforms, which claimed the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns would be extended.

Some elements have also attempted to link this perceived extension to the recent floods.

“The board categorically clarifies that these reports are false, baseless, and misleading,” the statement said.

It added that the vast majority of taxpayers reside in areas unaffected by floods and have had ample time to discharge their national obligation of filing returns.

The FBR also rejected reports suggesting that its online tax filing system, IRIS, has slow down are also unfounded.

“IRIS is fully operational and functioning smoothly,” the board said, noting that taxpayers can easily file their returns using the new, simplified income tax return form.

Taxpayers are also cautioned that failure to file returns by the due date will result in late-filer status and imposition of penalties under the law.

All eligible taxpayers are urged to act responsibly and file their income tax returns with accuracy and honesty before the deadline of 30th September, 2025 to avoid any legal consequences.

In case of extreme hardship, the taxpayers can avail extension of return upto fifteen days with payment of due taxes by 30th September subject to approval by the relevant committee as per law.