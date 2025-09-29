Gold rates hit highest-ever Rs403,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The price of gold on Monday surged to a record high in the domestic market, with 24-karat gold per tola increasing by Rs 5,900 to Rs 403,600 from the previous day's Rs 397,700, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs5,058 to Rs346,021 against Rs340,963, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased to Rs317,197 from Rs312,560, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of gold in the international market rose by $59 to $3,818 from $3,759.

On the other hand, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs88 to Rs4,792 and that of 10 grams up by Rs76 to Rs4,108.

The international silver price witnessed an increase of $0.88 to $46.93 from $46.05, the association said.