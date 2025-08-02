Open Menu

KP-EZDMC, TDAP Host Training Session On Amazon

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 02:50 PM

KP-EZDMC, TDAP host training session on Amazon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), through its Inclusive business Development Park (IBDP) in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), hosted a training session, focused on "AMAZON" – the leading global online marketplace, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The session aimed to equip participants with practical knowledge on setting up Amazon seller accounts, managing product listings, handling sales processes, and exploring strategies to expand their businesses through e-commerce.

This initiative reflects KP-EZDMC’s continued efforts to foster a business-enabling environment and provide growth-oriented opportunities for entrepreneurs and SMEs in the province.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

8 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

10 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

11 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

12 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

12 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

12 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

12 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

12 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

12 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business