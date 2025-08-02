KP-EZDMC, TDAP Host Training Session On Amazon
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), through its Inclusive business Development Park (IBDP) in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), hosted a training session, focused on "AMAZON" – the leading global online marketplace, said a press release issued on Saturday.
The session aimed to equip participants with practical knowledge on setting up Amazon seller accounts, managing product listings, handling sales processes, and exploring strategies to expand their businesses through e-commerce.
This initiative reflects KP-EZDMC’s continued efforts to foster a business-enabling environment and provide growth-oriented opportunities for entrepreneurs and SMEs in the province.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 202546 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 20251 hour ago
-
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities12 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance12 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs6,100 to Rs 359,000 per tola14 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, Pakistan bilateral trade, economic ties consider as top priority: Ambassador of Azerbaij ..14 hours ago
-
Issues of industries in Saggian, surrounding areas must be resolved: LCCI15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Romania eye stronger trade, strategic cooperation15 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes historic tariff deal with USA16 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to be adopted for cleanliness: DC16 hours ago
-
Arbabi proposes establishment of joint border free zone between Iran, Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Govt finalized process of sugar import for price stabilization16 hours ago