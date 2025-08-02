KP-EZDMC, TDAP host training session on Amazon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), through its Inclusive business Development Park (IBDP) in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), hosted a training session, focused on "AMAZON" – the leading global online marketplace, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The session aimed to equip participants with practical knowledge on setting up Amazon seller accounts, managing product listings, handling sales processes, and exploring strategies to expand their businesses through e-commerce.

This initiative reflects KP-EZDMC’s continued efforts to foster a business-enabling environment and provide growth-oriented opportunities for entrepreneurs and SMEs in the province.

