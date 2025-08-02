Open Menu

FCCI Welcomes Historic Tariff Deal With USA

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has appreciated the untiring efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister and his economic team to broker a historic tariff deal with the USA.

In a welcome message, he also paid best tribute to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to materialize this deal in the best interest of the country.

This deal would not only give a quantum jump to bilateral trade but also ensure enhanced partnership in diverse sectors, he added.

He said that it would also promote cooperation in energy, IT, mining and agriculture sectors by cutting down the existing tariffs.

This agreement is good news particularly for the textile sector as its exports would further increase with expected American investment in Pakistan, he added.

He said that the tariff deal has opened a new avenue of cooperation. The business community of two countries must exploit its full potential, he added.

