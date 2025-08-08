Algeria, Pakistan's Fatima Group Sign MoU To Boost Phosphate Fertilizer Production
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Algeria and Pakistan's Fatima Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost phosphate fertilizer production, agreement between Algeria's industrial mining group Sonarem, represented by its subsidiary Somiphos and Pakistan's Fatima Group was signed on August 6, 2025, in Algiers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Algeria and Pakistan's Fatima Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost phosphate fertilizer production, agreement between Algeria's industrial mining group Sonarem, represented by its subsidiary Somiphos and Pakistan's Fatima Group was signed on August 6, 2025, in Algiers.
The MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation between the two parties, focusing on the commercialization of phosphate extracted from the Bir El Ater deposit, which contains over 850 million tons of reserves.
The partnership will explore opportunities for investment and industrial projects in both the Algerian and Pakistani markets, as well as other international markets. It will focus on developing, benefiting and processing phosphate reserves from the Bir El Ater mine.
The agreement highlights the potential for technical knowledge exchange between the two companies, promoting local value creation and mineral resource valuation.
Both parties have expressed their commitment to building a strategic partnership based on economic integration and resource exploitation, aligning with efforts to enhance food security and develop value-added transformation industries rooted in natural resources.
The Fatima Group is a leading industrial conglomerate in Pakistan, operating in sectors such as fertilizers, chemicals, energy, textiles, and agriculture. Its subsidiary, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, is a prominent fertilizer producer in Pakistan and has expanded into the mining sector through strategic projects in Balochistan.
This cooperation is part of Algeria's broader efforts to promote investment in the mining sector and strengthen high-quality partnerships with Asian partners renowned for their advanced industrial and technological expertise.
Recent Stories
"Karak Deserves Better: Khattaks Urge Government Action"
Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achievements, pays homage to natio ..
Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under NAP
2 arrested for killing citizen
AJK PM receives briefing on Jagran Hydel power project phase-II
Chairman PPP Bilawal condoles with PM Shehbaz on cousin’s demise
Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects
Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade
AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studie ..
AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi
Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha on fertilizer availability, pri ..
Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committ ..
More Stories From Business
-
Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha on fertilizer availability, pricing8 minutes ago
-
Cyber security capacity building training for financial, fintech sectors concludes5 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 1 trillion in the market5 minutes ago
-
"Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Meets Commerce Minister to Discuss Trade and Inv ..16 minutes ago
-
Algeria, Pakistan's Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production5 minutes ago
-
Manufacturing sector revival key to economic growth: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) ..5 minutes ago
-
CCP, PIPS join hands to support policymakers with research-based analysis5 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points2 hours ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting to review preparations for Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary3 hours ago
-
LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance Act 20252 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 09 paisa against US Dollar2 hours ago
-
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment4 hours ago