ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Algeria and Pakistan's Fatima Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost phosphate fertilizer production, agreement between Algeria's industrial mining group Sonarem, represented by its subsidiary Somiphos and Pakistan's Fatima Group was signed on August 6, 2025, in Algiers.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation between the two parties, focusing on the commercialization of phosphate extracted from the Bir El Ater deposit, which contains over 850 million tons of reserves.

The partnership will explore opportunities for investment and industrial projects in both the Algerian and Pakistani markets, as well as other international markets. It will focus on developing, benefiting and processing phosphate reserves from the Bir El Ater mine.

The agreement highlights the potential for technical knowledge exchange between the two companies, promoting local value creation and mineral resource valuation.

Both parties have expressed their commitment to building a strategic partnership based on economic integration and resource exploitation, aligning with efforts to enhance food security and develop value-added transformation industries rooted in natural resources.

The Fatima Group is a leading industrial conglomerate in Pakistan, operating in sectors such as fertilizers, chemicals, energy, textiles, and agriculture. Its subsidiary, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, is a prominent fertilizer producer in Pakistan and has expanded into the mining sector through strategic projects in Balochistan.

This cooperation is part of Algeria's broader efforts to promote investment in the mining sector and strengthen high-quality partnerships with Asian partners renowned for their advanced industrial and technological expertise.