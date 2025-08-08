Banks to open on Saturday for collecting Hajj applications: SBP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan Friday, announced that branches of designated banks will remain open on Saturday for the collection of Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026.

The central bank has taken the initiative on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony as August 9, 2025 is the last date for submission of Hajj applications by registered applicants of Hajj 2026, said a statement issued here by SBP.

In order to facilitate the collection of Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026, the SBP has directed 14 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025 throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has designated 14 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami) to collect Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026 w.e.f. August 4, 2025 till August 9, 2025 throughout the country.