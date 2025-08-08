State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 1 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 1,004 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday to maintain liquidity in the market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 1,004 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on August 08, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 898 billion against 19 quotes while another Rs 106 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 6 quotes for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 198 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.04% to 11.10%. SBP accepted all the bids with the entire amount at 11.

04% rate of return.

Moreover, the SBP also received 13 bids for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 900 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01 to 11.10%. The SBP accepted Rs 700 billion against 13 bids at 11.01% rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.01% was Rs 393 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 193 billion on a pro-rate basis.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7 and 14 day tenors.

The central bank received one bid for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 103 billion at 11.13% rate of return while one quote was received for 14-day tenor offering Rs 3 billion at 11.13% rate of return. The SBP accepted both the quotes with the entire amount at the offered rate.