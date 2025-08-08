- Home
- Business
- Manufacturing sector revival key to economic growth: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) ..
Manufacturing Sector Revival Key To Economic Growth: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday emphasized that every possible effort would be made to facilitate the manufacturing sector, as its revival is essential for promoting economic activity, creating jobs, and increasing exports
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday emphasized that every possible effort would be made to facilitate the manufacturing sector, as its revival is essential for promoting economic activity, creating jobs, and increasing exports.
Chairing a meeting of the sub-committees on the restoration of sick industrial units and ease of access to credit under Pakistan's Industrial Policy, Haroon said export-based growth is a cornerstone of Pakistan's economic strategy, said a news release.
The meeting was attended by representatives of the Pakistan Banking Association, Ministry of Finance, Pakistan Business Council, Chambers of Commerce, and the State Bank of Pakistan.
The SAPM Haroon emphasized that any industry failing to repay loans, closed for more than 12 months, inactive, or operating at less than 30% of its capacity, is considered a sick unit.
The committee proposed that the SBP should issue an easy framework for the revival of sick industrial units. This framework would include principal haircut options, options for tenor extension, adjustments in interest rates, and easier access to fresh working capital.
Additionally, banks would be provided with incentives and protection from audits for voluntarily participating in the restoration of sick units.
The committee also proposed revival linked credit schemes by introducing sales tax duty linked loan scheme, and treat fresh lending for revival.
Furthermore, the committee recommended the establishment of a National Industrial Revival Commission, which would focus on classifying sick industrial units, creating tailored recovery plans, and ensuring coordination for financial and regulatory support.
A digital portal would be established to address issues faced by sick industrial units, with representatives from the Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Finance, State Bank, and SMEDA participating in the commission.
The committee also proposed that banks prominently display all export finance products on their websites.
Credit provision for SMEs was also under consideration, alongside measures to support the manufacturing sector.
Haroon Akhtar Khan directed the Ministry of Industries and the SBP to collaborate with banks in developing a long-term financing policy at a fixed rate to be finalized soon.
Recent Stories
Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects
Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade
AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studie ..
AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi
Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha on fertilizer availability, pri ..
Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committ ..
Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks International Youth Day
Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities, providing equal opportunitie ..
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail
Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of disabled persons in Balochi ..
Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day
More Stories From Business
-
Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha on fertilizer availability, pricing5 minutes ago
-
Cyber security capacity building training for financial, fintech sectors concludes2 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 1 trillion in the market2 minutes ago
-
"Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Meets Commerce Minister to Discuss Trade and Inv ..14 minutes ago
-
Algeria, Pakistan's Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production2 minutes ago
-
Manufacturing sector revival key to economic growth: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) ..2 minutes ago
-
CCP, PIPS join hands to support policymakers with research-based analysis2 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points2 hours ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting to review preparations for Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary3 hours ago
-
LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance Act 20252 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 09 paisa against US Dollar2 hours ago
-
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment4 hours ago