Open Menu

"Governor Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Meets Commerce Minister To Discuss Trade And Investment"

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 08:09 PM

"Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Meets Commerce Minister to Discuss Trade and Investment"

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the residence of Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan to pay a courtesy call

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the residence of Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan to pay a courtesy call.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, with a focus on enhancing trade, investment, and economic opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here Friday.

Special emphasis was laid on the role of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC), the gems and jewellery sector, and the tobacco industry in driving export growth.

They also exchanged views on strengthening the province’s role in boosting Pakistan’s overall exports.

The minister instructed TDAP officials to visit the Governor and share the strategy and ongoing efforts regarding the Expo Center being constructed in Peshawar.

The meeting coincided with positive trade figures for the country, as Pakistan recorded $2.7 billion in exports in the first month of the new financial year (July 2025) — reflecting a 17% year-on-year increase compared to July 2024, and a 9% rise from the previous month.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the Commerce Ministry’s initiatives and assured full cooperation in advancing economic activities in the province.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive economic growth, ensuring that the benefits of trade and commerce reach all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful ac ..

CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful action against Indian patron Kha ..

3 minutes ago
 I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate ..

I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estima ..

Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estimates till July 31st

3 minutes ago
 Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Indep ..

Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 "Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and cultu ..

"Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and culture at PNCA

3 minutes ago
 BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy sp ..

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy spices of packets of National co ..

8 minutes ago
A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime ..

A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime Minister to discuss sewerage i ..

8 minutes ago
 Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

8 minutes ago
 Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for ..

Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for emergencies

8 minutes ago
 Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

8 minutes ago
 LWMC working day and night to maintain cleanliness ..

LWMC working day and night to maintain cleanliness in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Murree to get state-of-the-art cardiac and medical ..

Murree to get state-of-the-art cardiac and medical facilities: Punjab Health Min ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business