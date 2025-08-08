"Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Meets Commerce Minister to Discuss Trade and Investment"

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the residence of Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan to pay a courtesy call

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the residence of Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan to pay a courtesy call.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, with a focus on enhancing trade, investment, and economic opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here Friday.

Special emphasis was laid on the role of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC), the gems and jewellery sector, and the tobacco industry in driving export growth.

They also exchanged views on strengthening the province’s role in boosting Pakistan’s overall exports.

The minister instructed TDAP officials to visit the Governor and share the strategy and ongoing efforts regarding the Expo Center being constructed in Peshawar.

The meeting coincided with positive trade figures for the country, as Pakistan recorded $2.7 billion in exports in the first month of the new financial year (July 2025) — reflecting a 17% year-on-year increase compared to July 2024, and a 9% rise from the previous month.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the Commerce Ministry’s initiatives and assured full cooperation in advancing economic activities in the province.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive economic growth, ensuring that the benefits of trade and commerce reach all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.