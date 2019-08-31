APCNGA announces Rs 4.40 per liter CNG price reduction for Punjab, Islamabad

The All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Saturday announced to reduce the CNG price by Rs 4.40 per liter across the Punjab province, including Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Saturday announced to reduce the CNG price by Rs 4.40 per liter across the Punjab province, including Islamabad

"The new price has been calculated after decline in the rate of Regassified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) and Dollar as compared to the rupee," central leader of the association Abdul Ghiyas Paracha told APP.

He said the commodity, sold at Rs 89.90 per liter in Punjab [from Attock to Bahawalpur including Islamabad], would now be available at Rs 85.

50 per liter.

Answering a question, he said in Punjab, all the CNG stations were being fed with the RLNG by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited instead of natural gas. While in other parts of the country, the outlets are getting the natural gas who sale the commodity after compression in kilograms, he added.

He also explained that the CNG price was deregulated, under which any outlet could adjust the commodity rate, surrendering some of its profit margin, to compete in the market.

The new price will be effective from September 1.