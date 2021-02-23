UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Reviews Progress Of South Balochistan Projects

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:30 PM

Asad Umar reviews progress of South Balochistan projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review the progress of Southern Baluchistan projects planned to be undertaken in public private partnership mode.

The meeting focused on projects in the energy sector. The projects related to off grid electrification of Southern Balochistan, supply of LPG to areas without access to piped gas and opening of additional petrol stations in the region.

The meeting was briefed on the existing infrastructure in the area as well as the planned enhancement under the South Balochistan Development Package.

Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) CEO briefed the meeting on deliberations with the Petroleum & Power Divisions and the possible transaction structures for the proposed projects.

Asad Umar directed that the possibility of involving local community based organisations in these projects may also be explored.

He asked Petroleum & Power Divisions to finalise set timelines for various activities for the projects.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar, Special Assistant on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar, CEO PPP Authority and senior officers of Ministries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Balochistan Prime Minister Asad Umar Progress May Gas Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Serbian, Cypriot defenc ..

49 minutes ago

IAEA-Iran Deal Creates More Favorable Atmosphere f ..

44 minutes ago

Supporters of Convicted Terrorist Protest Outside ..

44 minutes ago

US Congress Job-Approval Rating at Hits 12-Year Hi ..

55 minutes ago

Argentina president says no law broken in vaccine ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.