ASEAN Not Discussing Support For G7 Idea On Russian Oil Price Cap - ASEAN Energy Center

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) does not discuss the issue of supporting the G7 idea on putting a price cap on Russian oil deliveries, ASEAN Centre for Energy head Nuki Agya Utama told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"First of all non of the ASEAN member countries are part of the G7, so we are only part of the G20.

We are not discussing this particular issues. If you look at the ASEAN generally, we never have issues what we call geopolitical dispute. We treat every country the same, no special treatment, because energy belongs to everyone, energy should be borderless," the center's head told on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

If there is no energy, everybody will have problems, he said, adding that "there's no step on support or not support."

