Australian work commission announces 2.5 pct minimum wage increase

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) --:Australia's Fair Work Commission (FWC) has awarded a 2.5 percent increase in the country's minimum wage.

The decision, which was announced by the FWC on Wednesday, takes Australia's minimum hourly wage for adults to 20.33 Australian Dollars (15.47 U.S. dollars), or 772.6 Australian dollars per week for full-time workers, an increase of 18.8 Australian dollars.

It follows a 1.75 percent increase announced at the height of the coronavirus recession in 2020.

Iain Ross, president of the FWC, said the decision reflected the "much more positive" economic outlook than in 2020.

"There was a broad consensus in the submissions before us that the current performance of the economy has exceeded expectations and that the economic recovery is well underway," he said.

However, the final decision angered both business groups and trade unions.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) had advocated for a 3.5 percent increase while the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) called for 1.1 percent, describing the pay rise as "premature and irresponsible," saying it would be a "huge burden on business."